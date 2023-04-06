Entertainment

Vikramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime Video series 'Jubilee': Who plays who

Vikramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime Video series 'Jubilee': Who plays who

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 06, 2023, 04:24 pm 3 min read

'Jubilee' will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama web series Jubilee will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The 10-episode-long show has been divided into two parts and the first five episodes will stream on Friday, while the remaining ones will premiere on April 14. The show is fronted by Ram Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. Here's your quick character guide to Jubilee.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is playing Srikant Roy

Jubilee is set against the backdrop of the golden period of Indian cinema. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been active in showbiz for the last four decades, will essay the role of filmmaker and businessman Srikant Roy, a ruthlessly ambitious and conniving man who can go to any length for his profits and welfare. The show will also mark his OTT debut.

Rao Hydari will be seen as Sumitra Kumari

Jubilee is Rao Hydari's second OTT series after Taj: Divided by Blood. She will be seen playing the role of Sumitra Kumari, "a heroine in the truest sense." She has all the luxuries of the world and the spotlight is often on her, but she yearns for true love. Per Rao Hydari, "Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play."

Khurana will be seen as Binod Das

Stree and Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurana's character Binod Das has been described as "the most trusted aide of Roy Talkies with aspirations to soar high in the golden world of dreams and stardom." "Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew," said Khurana while sharing his experience.

Kapoor will play money-minded Shamsher Walia

TV and film actor Ram Kapoor has been roped in to play a money-minded financier Shamsher Walia, who doesn't care about scripts or the quality of movies. His only goal- the projects should yield profitable returns for him. He is described as a "sly businessman and manipulator." Per the makers, "Walia has only one rule- if it can bring in money, it's worth everything!"

Wamiqa Gabbi will essay the role of Niloufer Qureshi

Per the description posted by the makers, Wamia Gabbi will play Niloufer Qureshi—"the storehouse of exceptional talent with impeccable taste and a firm determination to make it all happen for herself." Gabbi has previously been a part of Modern Love: Mumbai, Love Aaj Kal, and Jab We Met, and will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Netflix thriller film Khufiya.