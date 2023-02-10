Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Family Man 3' filming likely to begin in 2023

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 10, 2023

Actor Sharib Hashmi spoke exclusively to 'NewsBytes' about 'The Family Man 3'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee released the poster of his upcoming project Gulmohar on Wednesday. However, the video he posted on Tuesday, teasing the film, got fans wondering if he was hinting at The Family Man 3's release. But now, NewsBytes has got you an exclusive update on the web series by none other than JK Talpade aka Sharib Hashmi.

Filming is yet to begin

Hashmi exclusively told NewsBytes that shooting for The Family Man 3 hasn't begun yet. "There is still time for the filming to begin. Hopefully, the third season of the series will go on floors sometime this year. So far, the date for it has not yet been decided but we are hopeful that it will begin from the year itself," he said.

How Bajpayee's 'Gulmohar' video led to a flood of messages

After Bajpayee teased a video for Gulmohar, Hashmi was flooded with messages for an update on the third season. About this, he said, "Everyone kept asking me about The Family Man 3's release. I am sure he (Bajpayee) must have also received similar messages. I kept replying that it isn't releasing. The next day, everyone found out that the video was for Gulmohar."

'The Family Man' changed my life'

Hashmi also spoke about how not only the audience but he is also eagerly waiting for the third season. "I can't wait to start shooting for it. The response that we have received for both seasons has been so overwhelming. It is my favorite project. The Family Man changed my life. I really hope that we begin filming for it soon," he concluded.

Everything to know about 'The Family Man'

Helmed by Raj & DK, The Family Man's first season premiered in 2019. Apart from Bajpayee and Hashmi, the Amazon Prime Video series also featured Priyamani. The show returned in 2021 with its second season, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It (The Family Man 2) also marked the OTT debut of Prabhu. The third season will likely be about China's attack on Northeastern India.

More on Hashmi's professional side

After playing an R&AW agent in Mission Majnu, Hashmi will be seen next in Ajayan Venugopalan's Shiv Shastri Balboa where he plays a quirky Punjabi Indian settled in the US. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Nargis Fakhri. Apart from this, he will also star in Huma Qureshi-led Tarla, a biopic on Tarla Dalal, Afwah, and Laxman Utekar's untitled next.