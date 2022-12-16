Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: 5 new titles you can binge watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 16, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Watch out for these five films and series that are getting released over the weekend on OTT

This weekend several exciting films and web series are set to release on OTT platforms. Now, you don't need to head outside to have your dose of entertainment as here is a list of new films and series that are premiering from Friday (December 16) onward on your television and mobile screens. From Govinda Naam Mera to Code Name: Tiranga, see the list.

'Govinda Naam Mera'

Starring actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam is being released directly on OTT, instead of a theatrical release. The film will be available for streaming online from Friday, December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. A hilarious murder mystery, the film stars Kaushal as a choreographer, Pednekar as his wife, and Advani as his choreographer girlfriend.

'Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator'

Streaming online on Netflix from Friday is Netflix's Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator. The docuseries is based on a man named Umesh Reddy who is presently facing a death sentence for raping and murdering around 18 women. The upcoming series is the fourth Indian Predator series after Murder in Courtroom, The Diary of a Serial Killer, and The Butcher of Delhi.

'Code Name: Tiranga'

Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial film Code Name: Tiranga is all set to release on Friday on OTT juggernaut Netflix. Starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, the film also features singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar among many others. The film's story revolves around a spy (Chopra) who is on a mission for the nation and has to make a sacrifice to safeguard her compatriot.

'The Recruit'

Featuring actors Noah Centineo and Aarti Mann, the espionage series will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday onward. The plot revolves around a CIA lawyer who has been assigned to a number of tasks that deal with international politics and some top secrets. Things get tricky when a former CIA asset threatens of leaking CIA's classified information.

'Nanny'

If you love the horror genre, then Nanny, arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is a perfect watch. Anna Siop, Michelle Monaghan, and Morgan Spector-starrer psychological horror revolve around the life of a Senegalese immigrant who gets a job as a nanny in New York. A series of unexpected events rock the nanny's world who wants to bring her son to the US.