Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' Season 4

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' Season 4

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 30, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

'The Witcher' has been renewed for a fourth season

Geralt of Rivia will be back for a fourth season, but with a different lead actor. On Saturday, Netflix announced that the fan-favorite fantasy drama The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but without Henry Cavill. Instead, Liam Hemsworth will now take on the mantle and play the titular character. The streaming giant, however, hasn't provided a reason behind this massive change.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Witcher is an adaptation of its namesake book and video game franchise, and the first season dropped on Netflix in 2019, followed by the second season in 2021.

Up next, season three, headlined by Cavill, will premiere in the summer of 2023.

In addition, a spinoff titled The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on the streamer on December 25 this year.

Gratitude 'This character has such a wonderful depth to him': Cavill

Cavill took to social media to express gratitude toward The Witcher's team and its loyal fans. He wrote, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4." "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in," he added.

Instagram Post Read Cavill's entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by henrycavill on October 30, 2022 at 10:11 am IST

Aspirations 'I have big boots to fill,' said Hemsworth

Hemsworth, too, posted a note on Instagram. Part of his statement read, "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." The Paranoia actor added that he is "honored" to play the character.

Instagram Post Here's what Hemsworth had to say

Instagram post A post shared by liamhemsworth on October 30, 2022 at 10:14 am IST

Reactions Monumental change, but not everyone is happy

Netflix's announcement has, however, left the internet divided, and several fans took to social media to express their disappointment, saying that they "can't imagine The Witcher without Henry." Several fans wrote, "Why?" while others said, "This has to be some kind of a joke." But a few others are optimistic that Hemsworth will do justice to the massive responsibility. Only time will tell.

Speculation Cavill's return as 'Superman' led to his exit?

Though neither the actors nor Netflix offered an explanation, Cavill's return to the DCEU's Superman role probably inspired this change. Cavill recently broke the internet when he posted a video saying, "I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman... The image that you see on this post and...in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come."