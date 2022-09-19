Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan's 'GodFather' to premiere on this OTT platform

Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan's 'GodFather' to premiere on this OTT platform

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 19, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

'GodFather' is slated for release on October 5.

As we await to witness the megastars of Tollywood and Bollywood: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan joining forces in the upcoming film GodFather, it is being reported that the film's streaming rights have been bagged by OTT giant Netflix. While there are no official announcements about this latest development, the news has taken social media by storm. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

GodFather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer led by Mohanlal.

While Chiranjeevi is stepping into the shoes of Lalettan, Khan is reprising the role played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Malayalam version.

GodFather is one of the most-awaited Telugu projects as this film will mark the second theatrical outing of Chiru in 2022 after the box office dud Acharya.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'GodFather'

Nayanthara is on board the project to play Chiru's half-sister. In the Mollywood version, the role was played by Manju Warrier. Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will be seen playing other important roles. Telugu superstar Ram Charan has bankrolled the project along with RB Choudary and NV Prasad. S Thaman has composed its music. Mohan Raja has helmed the project.

Box office 'GodFather' and 'The Ghost' to clash at the box office

Releasing on October 5 theatrically, GodFather might face tough competition at the box office as Nagarjuna's action drama The Ghost is also being premiered on the same day. Starring Superstar Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, The Ghost is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Praveen Sattaru. Other cast members of the action drama include Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in pivotal roles.

Data Other projects in Chiru's lineup

Apart from GodFather, Chiru has a couple of other films in his lineup. This includes Bholaa Shankar co-starring Keerthy Suresh. It's anticipated that he will play Suresh's brother in Bholaa Shankar. The actor also has a film with director Bobby, tentatively titled Mega 154. It co-stars Shruti Haasan in an important role. It was announced recently that the film will premiere on Sankranti 2023.