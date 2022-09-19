Entertainment

Rs. 200cr extortion case: Jacqueline to appear before EOW today

Rs. 200cr extortion case: Jacqueline to appear before EOW today

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 19, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Monday.

It seems like trouble is mounting for actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor, who was interrogated by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing last Wednesday (September 14) for close to eight hours, has been summoned again on Monday (September 19). The interrogation is in relation to her alleged ties with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who's accused in 30 different cases and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fernandez has been embroiled in this case for a while and has also been questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Allegedly, Sukesh Chandrashekhar posed as a government official and extorted over Rs. 200cr from Aditi Singh, Religare Enterprises' ex-promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife.

From these funds, he then sent Fernandez numerous lavish gifts.

During a previous interrogation, the actor had also admitted to accepting them.

Details Earlier, Pinky Irani, Fernandez were questioned together

The Judwaa 2 actor has been asked to appear before the investigation agency at 11:00am on Monday. "We need to scrutinize certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," revealed the cops. When cops had quizzed her and Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani (who connected the conman to Fernandez) last week, they had found "inconsistencies" between their statements.

Gifts Fernandez has maintained that she's a 'victim' in the case

In August, ED had charged Fernandez in the Rs. 200cr money laundering case, noting the actor was aware that Chandrashekhar was an "extortionist," although the 37-year-old maintained that she was a "victim." She had reportedly received five watches, 20 pieces of jewelry, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, four Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set from the conman.

Recent Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan had warned Fernandez to be cautious

Cops recently revealed that Fernandez considered Chandrashekhar the "man of her dreams" and wanted to marry him. Fress Press Journal reports suggested that her co-stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar had warned her to stay away from the conman. "She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets."