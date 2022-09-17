Entertainment

Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora to collaborate for a series 'Arora Sisters'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 17, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora will be seen in a series called 'Arora Sisters.'

The rise of OTT has blessed viewers with a diverse range of shows across genres and has also allowed celebrities to experiment with different kinds of content. Now, the newest names to hop on this bandwagon are actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, who will soon be seen together in a series titled Arora Sisters. It is set to land on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The show seems to be modeled along the lines of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Though trolled for its scripted nature and cringe factor, it has still managed to trend heavily on the streamer, so it won't be surprising if Arora Sisters replicates that.

To recall, a similar show called The Khan Sisters (about Gauahar Khan and her sisters) aired between 2012-2013.

Details 'The show will also feature their friends, families'

Per Pinkvilla, Arora Sisters will provide the viewers an up close and personal peek into the lives of the two actors and will cover both their professional and personal endeavors. A source revealed, "The show will also feature [their] inner circle of folks and friends. [It'll] revolve around [their] families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and their past life experiences."

Information Another show featuring the sisters also on the cards?

If reports are to be believed, another show, tentatively titled Guts, will zoom in on the lives of the famous "girl gang" of Bollywood. This includes the Aroras, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reportedly, the show has been in production since before the pandemic and will be shot in picturesque locations: Paris, New York, London, and Singapore. It's slated to arrive on Netflix.

Careers Meanwhile, take a look at the duo's careers

Malaika is known for delivering some of the biggest chartbusters in Bollywood, such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, and Kaal Dhamaal, among others. Since 2020, she has been judging India's Best Dancer on Sony TV. Amrita, on the other hand, has been a part of films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Speed, Hello, and Awara Paagal Deewana.