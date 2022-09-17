Entertainment

All records broken by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 17, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' hit the theaters on September 9.

Bollywood magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva hit the theaters recently after making the fans wait for about five years. With its gigantic box office haul, the film has finally saved Bollywood from a cursed spell, and how! Released on September 9, the Ayan Mukerji-directed venture has already broken a number of records. Read on to know what they are.

Context Why does this story matter?

The success of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a much-needed one as almost all Bollywood projects of the year have been failures, except a few.

Even the highly-anticipated ones like Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Aamir Khan's come-back vehicle Laal Singh Chaddha, and Liger failed to perform.

Made on a budget of more than Rs. 400cr, Brahmastra's success is a landmark.

#1 'Brahmastra' broke records of pre-pandemic movies' opening day collections

Brahmastra has turned out to be the biggest non-holiday opener breaking the likes of movies released pre-pandemic. This includes mega-budgeters such as Sanju (Kapoor's star vehicle), Tiger Zinda Hai, and Dhoom 3. According to reports, the film collected a whopping amount of between Rs. 36.60-38.50cr in India on its opening day. It has also beat the post-pandemic biggie Sooryavanshi with its opening day's collection.

#2 Best first-week collection of Bollywood this year

Brahmastra surpassed Rs. 170cr mark in India during its first week. This is the best first-week performance for a Bollywood film in 2022. Besides, the film has also made more than Rs. 300cr at the global box office in its first week. Given that there are no major Bollywood releases in the upcoming weeks, one can expect it to keep up with the haul.

Data Will it beat the mammoth record set by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

If this trend continues, Brahmastra will even beat Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs. 221cr). And if that happens, it will be the year's second-biggest Hindi film only after The Kashmir Files. But Brahmastra's budget is significantly higher compared with the other two.

Information All you need to know about 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

Besides the aforementioned actors, the mythological sci-fi also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna in major supporting roles. Mouni Roy plays the main antagonist. One of the most talked about aspects of the film is Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance. Hailed for its jaw-dropping VFX, there will be two sequels that are on the cards and one spinoff featuring Khan in the lead role.