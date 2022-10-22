Entertainment

Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' to arrive on OTT next month?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 22, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

'The Ghost' hit the theaters on October 5

After witnessing underwhelming numbers at the box office, Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest Tollywood outing, The Ghost, which hit the theaters on October 5, is set for an early OTT debut. The film will reportedly arrive on the streaming platform Netflix on November 2, less than a month after its theatrical release. However, the makers of The Ghost are yet to announce its digital release officially.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nagarjuna is one of the top actors in Tollywood and has been ruling the Telugu film industry for decades, ever since he made his debut in 1986.

Praveen Sattaru, who helmed the National Film Award-winning anthology Chandamama Kathalu (2014), has directed The Ghost.

Nagarjuna-Sattaru's maiden collaboration was expected to be a crowd-puller, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a box office dud.

Cast and crew About the cast and crew of the film

Apart from superstar Nagarjuna, the actioner also features actors like Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, and Ravi Varma in key supporting roles. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment jointly bankrolled the movie, in which Nagarjuna plays an investigative officer. Mark K Robin and Mukesh G directed the film's music and cranked the camera, respectively.

Collection How much did 'The Ghost' make at the box office?

As per the latest available data, The Ghost made Rs. 12.17cr at the worldwide box office. On its opening day, the film made Rs. 4.6cr (worldwide), way lesser than the opening day collection of Nagarjuna's previous 2022 release Bangarraju. Co-starring his son and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, Bangarraju fetched Rs. 17cr on Day 1 globally, which is reportedly higher than The Ghost's lifetime collection.

Details 'The Ghost' locked horns with 'GodFather'

The Ghost's poor response may be attributed to its box office clash with Chiranjeevi's GodFather, which turned out to be a megahit venture. GodFather and The Ghost were released on the same day: October 5. Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal. It also stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev, and Salman Khan.