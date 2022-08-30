Entertainment

'Jogi' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh orchestrates 'biggest human heist'

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' received a trailer.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Ali Abbas Zafar have come together to shed light on the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Jogi will tell the story of three friends who fought back for the sake of their families at a time when Delhi was crumbling. The emotional entertainer will premiere on Netflix on September 16. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dosanjh starrer Jogi will shed light on the plight of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots after the assassination of the former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

It will also give us insight into the gruesome aftermath of the events.

Moreover, Jogi will mark Dosanjh's debut on Netflix and will premiere exclusively on the streamer in over 190 countries across the globe.

Trailer Dosanjh's Jogi cuts hair, removes turban to hide identity

The trailer shows a contrast between what a normal day was like before the riots broke out. While the streets of the national capital echo with screams and fire engulfs vehicles and shops, fleeing to Punjab seemed to be the safest bet, but not for Jogi who fought for his family. A heartbreaking scene also shows him cutting his hair to hide his identity.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi.

Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi - a story about friendship, courage and hope. On 16th September, only on Netflix!#Jogi #JogiOnNetflix

Quote Director wanted film to be told with full authenticity

At a Netflix event, director Zafar spoke about the film and said, "It's a film based on reality, on real events. The most important part of the film was that it had to be told with full authenticity so that it looks real." He also talked about Dosanjh and said, "Having Diljit as a part of the film's story makes it more justifiable."

Details All about film's cast, crew, more

During the same Netflix event, Dosanjh, too, talked about the film and said, "This is our story. Everyone around the world should know about this incident." Jogi is also produced by Zafar along with Himanshu Kishan Mehra. In addition to the aforementioned actor, the film also stars other actors like Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles.