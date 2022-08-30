Entertainment

Everything to know about Divita Rai, Miss Diva Universe 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 30, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Mangalore-based model, Divita Rai was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 on Sunday at the Miss Diva Universe pageant at Famous Studios in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Hailing from Karnataka, Rai was crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The 23-year-old will represent India at the Miss Universe 2022 stage. From her hobbies to her profession and studies, here is all you need to know about Rai.

Profession Besides modeling, Rai is also an architect by profession

Though Rai was born in Mangalore, she stayed in different parts of the country during different stages of her life as her father's profession involved traveling across the country. Apart from her profession in modeling, Rai is also a professional architect. She went to the Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai after finishing her schooling at Bengaluru's National Public School.

Hobbies Rai also has a keen interest in sports

The model has a passion for sports, especially badminton and basketball. She also has artistic interests such as painting, reading, and listening to music. According to Rai, her inspiration is her parents. Among other aspirations, she also aims to make education accessible for all. Her motto in life is, "To not fear change, embrace life, and live each moment to its fullest."

Quote 'Tried to create value of every opportunity'

The model calls herself "adaptive and someone who has changed six schools, lived and traveled across several cities." India Today quoted her as stating, "I've tried to create value out of every opportunity." In an official video shared by Miss Diva, Rai said, "It feels crazy. I, finally, have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It's crazy."

Information Know more about the pageant

The Miss Diva Universe 2022 pageant had several stars and former pageant winners in attendance. Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta, Miss India 1964 Meher Castelino, Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani, and Miss India Universe 2004 Tanushree Dutta graced the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari from Telangana bagged the title of LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2022, while Ojasvi Sharma won LIVA Miss Popular Choice 2022.