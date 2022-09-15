Entertainment

Gauri Khan confirms appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan'

Gauri Khan will appear as a gust in the celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan.'

Well, it looks like Gauri Khan is on a spree of making on-screen appearances. While it was announced recently that she was debuting as a host for Mirchi Plus's new show, the interior designer has now revealed she'll be on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar. Not only this, she'll appear on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, too.

Recently, it was rumored that Khan's husband and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was invited to take part in Koffee With Karan, but he passed it off.

Though there were no official reports about it, the news set the internet on fire.

Now, Mrs. Khan herself has revealed during an interview that she will make an appearance on the celebrity talk show.

As you may have known, Koffee With Karan is a show where celebrities openly talk about their private lives too. And it is reported that Khan will discuss the arrest of her son Aryan Khan with host Johar. Aryan was nabbed in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Later, he was issued a clean chit due to a lack of evidence.

During an interview with Mirchi Plus, Khan announced her appearances in the above-mentioned shows. For the uninitiated, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the OTT giant Netflix's reality show that revolves around celebrities including Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari. Those who follow the interior designer closely would know that she is a friend of all four celebrities.

Separately, Khan is set to start her journey as a host of the celebrity reality show, Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. With six episodes, the show will have the designer makeover the spaces of some Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Malaika Arora. The series will premiere on Mirchi Plus's YouTube channel on Friday.