Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage slams his 5th ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan batter Janith Liyanage hit a score of 78 runs from 85 balls in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Colombo on Saturday. Despite his fifty, Sri Lanka failed to beat the Tigers, who claimed a 16-run win. Bangladesh scored 248/10 in 45.5 overs and then folded the Lankans for 232 in 49th over. Liyanage perished in the 48th over. Here's more.
Knock
6th fifty-plus score for the batter
Liyanage came to the crease when his side was 99/4 after Charith Asalanka's dismissal. He kept the Lankans in the hunt thereafter, holding his fort from one end. He punched his way through with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Liyanage has raced to 723 runs from 25 matches (20 innings) at 45.18. In addition to a ton, he has 5 fifties.
Information
SL's hopes end with the batter's dismissal
SL were in the contest until the end, but the wicket of Liyanage ended all hopes. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman got the player out with a caught and bowled effort.