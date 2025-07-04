Indian batters with highest Test scores outside Asia
Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted history with an incredible double-century in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He became the first Asian skipper with a double-ton in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations. Gill, who scored 269, now has the highest individual scores by an Indian batter outside Asia in Tests. Have a look at this elite list.
#1
Shubman Gill: 269 vs England, Edgbaston, 2025
Gill's aforementioned double-century came as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His 387-ball 269 helped India post 587 in the first innings. The skipper was supported well by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Notably, Gill became the first Indian to score 250 on England soil. He also owns the highest individual score for an Indian captain in Test cricket.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 241* vs Australia, Sydney, 2004
Legend Sachin Tendulkar occupies the second spot on this list. He scored an unbeaten 241 off 436 balls during the 2004 Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tendulkar's determination and discipline saw him evade off-side strokes. He played the majority of his shots on the leg side. His knock at the SCG was studded with 33 boundaries.
#3
Rahul Dravid: 233 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2003
Earlier in that historic series, India claimed a historic Test win over Australia in Adelaide. India prevailed even though the hosts scored 556 in the first innings. In response, Rahul Dravid stood as a wall and scored 233 (446). Along with VVS Laxman (148), Dravid lifted India up from 85/4 to 388/4. India, who scored 523, later chased down 230 to win the match.