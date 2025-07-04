Indian batters with highest Test scores outside Asia

Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted history with an incredible double-century in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He became the first Asian skipper with a double-ton in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations. Gill, who scored 269, now has the highest individual scores by an Indian batter outside Asia in Tests. Have a look at this elite list.

#1 Shubman Gill: 269 vs England, Edgbaston, 2025 Gill's aforementioned double-century came as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His 387-ball 269 helped India post 587 in the first innings. The skipper was supported well by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Notably, Gill became the first Indian to score 250 on England soil. He also owns the highest individual score for an Indian captain in Test cricket.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar: 241* vs Australia, Sydney, 2004 Legend Sachin Tendulkar occupies the second spot on this list. He scored an unbeaten 241 off 436 balls during the 2004 Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tendulkar's determination and discipline saw him evade off-side strokes. He played the majority of his shots on the leg side. His knock at the SCG was studded with 33 boundaries.