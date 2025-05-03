What's the story

Former Australian cricketer and former head coach of the Indian national team, Greg Chappell, has issued a strong warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He urged the board to protect and nurture 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the young cricketer took the world by storm recently after he scored a stunning century against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

