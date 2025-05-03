Greg Chappell urges BCCI to protect teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer and former head coach of the Indian national team, Greg Chappell, has issued a strong warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
He urged the board to protect and nurture 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
Meanwhile, the young cricketer took the world by storm recently after he scored a stunning century against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
Here's more.
Young talent
Suryavanshi's historic century and a shock two-ball duck
As mentioned, Suryavanshi had made headlines by breaking several records with his 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans.
The feat not only marked the second-fastest hundred in IPL history but also made him the youngest-ever player to score a T20 ton.
Notably, he is the fastest to score a ton in IPL among Indians.
However, he suffered a setback in his next match against the Mumbai Indians, where he was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
Caution
Chappell, Dravid stress need for support over hype for Suryavanshi
Both Chappell and Rajasthan Royals's head coach Rahul Dravid, have stressed on the importance of a supportive environment for Suryavanshi.
They cautioned against creating too much hype around his performance, asking fans and pundits to let him grow without the weight of early expectations.
Meanwhile, in his column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell echoed Dravid's sentiments about overhyping young cricketers.
Lessons
Chappell cautions against hype, draws parallels with young cricketers
Chappell emphasized the dangers of overhyping young cricketers by comparing them with former India cricketer Vinod Kambli and 2018 U19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw.
Both players exhibited immense talent but failed to live up to it under severe public and media pressure.
"It is incumbent on the cricketing ecosystem, the BCCI, franchises, mentors and the media to protect him," Chappell wrote in his column.
"Talent can't be bubble-wrapped, but it can be provided with a buffer," he further added.
Support system
Chappell advocates for licensed child psychologists in youth programs
Chappell suggested that while talent can't be "bubble-wrapped," it can be given a buffer.
He proposed that licensed child psychologists should be part of every elite youth program since the emotional volatility of adolescence needs specialized care.
"Licenced child psychologists should be part of every elite youth programme," Chappell wrote.
"Sachin Tendulkar succeeded as a teenager not simply due to talent but because of a solid support system," Chappell added.
Next steps
Suryavanshi's IPL debut, early challenges, and future in Indian cricket
Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the 2024 IPL mega-auction and debuted in the 2025 season as an injury replacement for skipper Sanju Samson.
Meanwhile, his recent duck against MI's Deepak Chahar highlights the challenges he faces as he navigates his early career.
With legends like Dravid and Chappell raising concerns, it's evident that decision-makers in Indian cricket need to tread carefully with this young talent.
Century
Suryavanshi smashes second second-fastest IPL hundred
As mentioned, teen prodigy Suryavanshi announced himself with a stunning century in 2025 IPL.
He came out firing, taking on Ishant Sharma first and then dominating every other bowler.
Suryavanshi's explosive knock propelled RR to 100 in the eighth over.
The teenager reached his fifty off just 17 balls and slammed his century in 35 more.
He finished with 101 off 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes, before falling to Prasidh Krishna.