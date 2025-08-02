Indians are now using ChatGPT to cope with constant overthinking

A recent study, the Center Fresh India Overthinking Report, conducted by YouGov, has revealed that Indians are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT to deal with everyday overthinking. The report highlights that 81% of Indians spend more than three hours a day overthinking. This isn't limited to major life decisions but extends to smaller things such as replying to a simple "Ok" from the boss or deciding what dish to order at a restaurant.

AI usage AI as an unofficial therapist The report also notes that one in three respondents has used tools like Google or ChatGPT to deal with their overthinking. This could be anything from deciphering a vague text message, deciding on an appropriate gift, or making a career-related choice. In today's digital age, where decisions and anxieties are accelerated by online life, AI has become an unofficial therapist for many people.

Social impact Social media and Gen Z The report also highlights that social media is a major trigger for overthinking, especially among Gen Z. Over 60% of respondents feel anxious when viewing stories on these platforms and often delay their viewing to avoid appearing too eager. Many even admit to overthinking filters, captions, or whether to post at all.