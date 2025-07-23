Babydoll Archi: How an Indian homemaker became victim of deepfake-erotica

An Indian homemaker has become the latest victim of a deepfake scam, with her likeness being used to create erotic AI content. The woman, known as Sanchi (name changed) from Dibrugarh, Assam , was targeted by her ex-boyfriend Pratim Bora. Bora used private photos of Sanchi to create an Instagram account under the name "Babydoll Archi," which later gained massive popularity and monetized through subscriptions and tips.

Process How the fake account was created Bora, a self-taught artificial intelligence enthusiast and mechanical engineer, created the fake profile of "Babydoll Archi" as an act of revenge against Sanchi. He morphed her real pictures into AI-generated photos and videos using tools like Dzine. The Instagram account bearing her likeness started gaining popularity in 2024 but exploded in April this year.

Arrest How the accused was arrested After receiving a complaint from Sanchi's brother, police contacted Instagram for details of the account's creator. Upon confirming Bora's identity with Sanchi, they traced his address in Tinsukia district and arrested him on July 12. The police seized his laptop, mobile phones, hard drives, and bank documents as evidence. They believe he made ₹3 lakh in just five days before being arrested.