Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty has accused Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's uncle, of sexual harassment in his music room.

Chakraborty, known for her hit song "Basanto Eshe Geche", left the room without causing a scene, stating it was Roshan's mistake, not hers.

She also highlighted the widespread issue of the casting couch in the music industry, revealing she has faced similar experiences with other celebrities.

Hrithik Roshan's uncle accused of sexual harassment

Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty accuses Rajesh Roshan of sexual harassment

What's the story In a shocking revelation, Bengali playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty accused veteran music director Rajesh Roshan of sexually harassing her. In a recent interview on the podcast Straight Up With Shree, Chakraborty alleged the incident happened years ago at Roshan's Mumbai residence. "When I used to live in Mumbai, he had called me to meet him at his Santacruz residence," she said during the interview, detailing the harrowing incident.

Harassment account

Chakraborty detailed the incident in Roshan's music room

Chakraborty detailed the setting of the incident, saying it happened in Hrithik Roshan's uncle's music room. "We sat in his music room, which had all kinds of amenities and instruments," she said. She then recounted how Roshan allegedly sexually harassed her while they were going through her work on an iPad. "I saw him shift a bit toward me...But then, without any further ado, he slipped his hand inside my skirt."

Reaction

'I just got up and walked out': Chakraborty

Chakraborty further revealed how she reacted to the alleged incident. "I didn't say much to him. I just got up and walked out." She explained "I didn't make much hue and cry about it, because I feel that it was his problem and mistake that he resorted to such behavior. It was not my mistake that he did that." Till now, Roshan has not responded to these allegations leveled by the singer.

Industry insight

Chakraborty highlighted the prevalence of casting couch

Apart from her allegations against Roshan, Chakraborty also spoke about the rampant casting couch in the music industry. She said such incidents are not just restricted to Bollywood or acting but also happen in the music industry. The singer revealed she has faced similar experiences with other famous celebrities but refrained from naming them fearing backlash. To note, Chakraborty is celebrated for her widely popular song Basanto Eshe Geche from the film Chotushkone.