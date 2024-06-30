In brief Simplifying... In brief A man posing as a Hollywood agent, Thomas, has been charged with multiple felonies, including sexual assault of young male models aged 17-21.

The victims were lured with false promises of jobs and money.

Arrested and extradited to Los Angeles, Thomas is currently held on a $1.5M bail.

Fake Hollywood agent charged with sexually assaulting young male models

By Tanvi Gupta 11:31 am Jun 30, 202411:31 am

What's the story In a shocking twist, a man identified as William Isaac Thomas Jr has been charged by Los Angeles police for allegedly sexually assaulting three aspiring models. Posing as a Hollywood agent, the 49-year-old impersonator allegedly used his false industry expertise to manipulate his victims. The LAPD statement reportedly revealed that Thomas "forced them to submit to sexual assault under duress" after being hired as their agent.

Further probes

Investigation unveiled additional victims

Per Deadline, the investigation into Thomas began after an 18-year-old man reported being sexually assaulted at Thomas's Hollywood Division residence on March 7, 2023. Subsequent investigations uncovered evidence linking Thomas to sexual assaults against young men aged between 17 and 21. The alleged assaults occurred between 2017 and last year, reportedly. The LAPD stated on Friday (local time) that they believe Thomas is "responsible for additional unreported sexual assaults."

Legal proceedings

Accused was arrested and charged with multiple felonies

In May, Thomas was charged by the district attorney's office with multiple felonies, including sodomy, in connection to the assaults. He was arrested and extradited from another state to Los Angeles and jailed on Wednesday. Currently held on a $1.5M bail, LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins stated that Thomas "preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered," leading to the abuse.