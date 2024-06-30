Fake Hollywood agent charged with sexually assaulting young male models
In a shocking twist, a man identified as William Isaac Thomas Jr has been charged by Los Angeles police for allegedly sexually assaulting three aspiring models. Posing as a Hollywood agent, the 49-year-old impersonator allegedly used his false industry expertise to manipulate his victims. The LAPD statement reportedly revealed that Thomas "forced them to submit to sexual assault under duress" after being hired as their agent.
Investigation unveiled additional victims
Per Deadline, the investigation into Thomas began after an 18-year-old man reported being sexually assaulted at Thomas's Hollywood Division residence on March 7, 2023. Subsequent investigations uncovered evidence linking Thomas to sexual assaults against young men aged between 17 and 21. The alleged assaults occurred between 2017 and last year, reportedly. The LAPD stated on Friday (local time) that they believe Thomas is "responsible for additional unreported sexual assaults."
Accused was arrested and charged with multiple felonies
In May, Thomas was charged by the district attorney's office with multiple felonies, including sodomy, in connection to the assaults. He was arrested and extradited from another state to Los Angeles and jailed on Wednesday. Currently held on a $1.5M bail, LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins stated that Thomas "preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered," leading to the abuse.