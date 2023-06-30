Entertainment

Kevin Spacey reportedly called a 'sexual bully' in court

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 30, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

The trial against Kevin Spacey in the alleged sexual abuse case is being heard by a UK court

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is accused of allegedly sexually abusing four men, the trial for which has begun. On Friday, the jurors were told in court that Spacey was a "sexual bully," who for his own sexual gratification had abused the men. The complainants, who were in their early 20s and 30s when the alleged incidents happened, have accused Spacey of "predatory" behavior.

Spacey appeared before a London court on Friday

Spacey appeared before the London Southwark Crown Court on Friday. It was the first day of evidence being provided against him. Prosecutor Christine Agnew, who opened the trial, said, that Spacey, a popular actor is also "a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully."

Accused of speaking 'openly about his sexuality'

Agnew informed the court about how uncomfortable the first complainant felt after Spacey, time to time, spoke "openly about his sexuality" to him. She further alleged that Spacey began to touch the complainant inappropriately, and on occasions, he would also "grab and grope... in an aggressive way," further adding that Spacey got a "sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression."

Accusation of performing oral sex without consent

The 63-year-old actor is accused of sexual and indecent abuse. One of the allegations against him is of forcefully putting one of the alleged complainant's hands against his genitals on at least five occasions from May 1, 2004, to June 24, 2005. Another victim has alleged that Spacey forcefully performed oral sex between 1 and 31 August 2008.

Everything to know about the case

He's accused of sexual abuse and is facing a trial for 12 charges based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. Spacey has denied all charges leveled against him. Meanwhile, earlier Spacey told a portal that "there are people right now who are ready to hire me (in projects) the moment I am cleared of these charges."

