Hyderabad: 5 minors booked for raping teen girl

Jun 03, 2022

A minor girl was gang-raped in a car in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The police registered a case against five minors, including an MLA's son, for the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad last week. A complaint was filed by the girl's father at the Jubilee Hills police station on Wednesday. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323, and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

Jubilee Hills 17-year-old assaulted in a car by 5 minors

The girl's father said in his complaint that his 17-year-old daughter had gone to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Saturday. Around 5.30 pm, a few boys took her out of the pub in a car. She was then assaulted in the car and sustained minor injuries to her neck. She was able to identify only one accused.

POCSO Act All accused belong to 'politically influential' families

The police said that all the accused belonged to "politically influential" families. The MLA's son was also part of the group, however, he might not be directly involved in the gang-rape. The police said that initially a rape case was filed on the basis of the girl's father's statement. However, after the girl's statement, sections under the POCSO Act were also added.

Assault Girl had befriended one of the boys at the party

The police said that the girl had befriended one of the boys at the party. Following this, the girl left the party with the boy and his friends. They also went to a pastry shop. They then parked the car in the Jubilee Hills area and took turns raping her. The MLA's son is believed to have run away before others committed the crime.

Political connections Telangana BJP accuses police of slow action

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the police of going easy on the accused. It said that of the five, one is alleged to be a All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA's son and another a minority chairman's son. "We are wondering if police are waiting for clearance from AIMIM chief Owaisi or CM KCR to make arrests...," a Telangana BJP spokesperson said.