Home Minister Amit Shah to chair critical meeting on Kashmir

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 03, 2022, 03:12 pm 3 min read

Centre may deploy more forces to J&K amid security concerns.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a security meeting on Friday regarding the evolving scenario in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has been summoned to Delhi for the meeting. The meeting has been called following the attacks, including on a bank manager, in an eight-day spree of targeted killings in the region.

Context Why does this story matter?

The meeting comes amid a spike in civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley over the last few months.

The Valley has witnessed nearly 20 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches.

Notably, the terrorists mainly targeted Kashmiri Pandits and laborers from outside J&K.

On May 17, Shah also held a review meeting on various security issues and the Amarnath Yatra.

Details More troops may be deployed in Kashmir

Shah's review meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Manoj Sinha among others will decide on the deployment of additional troops in the region. Top J&K Police officials are likely to brief Shah about civilian killings and steps taken by the police against the threat to civilians, sources said. They will also share data on civilians and forces killed in terror attacks.

Incidents Killing spree goes on unabated

On Wednesday, terrorists killed a Hindu bank manager in his office in Kulgam. Hours later, two migrant laborers were shot in central Kashmir. One of them eventually died in the hospital. Terrorists also killed a Hindu woman schoolteacher on Tuesday. Last week, terrorists shot dead three off-duty police officers and a television actress, all of whom were Muslims, in three separate incidents last week.

SOS SOS by Kashmir Pandit seeking security or relocation

The killings in Kashmir have intensified calls by Kashmiri Pandits to ensure their security. Many have started to leave the valley amid a lockdown in the camps where they stay. "We are all scared. There is a security failure in Kashmir. We implore the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to let us leave for Jammu," said a member of the community in an SOS video.

Reaction How did political parties in J&K react?

Meanwhile, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attacks. "Total breakdown of Law & Order," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted. The National Conference also condemned the incident, stating that the "spate of deaths" continues unabated and exposes the government's "total failure" despite strong security deployment. According to the Peoples Conference, the cycle of death must be broken.