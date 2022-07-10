India

Gorakhpur: Man rapes wife with friends, films act to blackmail

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 10, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

UP man booked for allegedly raping wife, filming act.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, a man, along with his friends, allegedly raped his wife and filmed the act, the police said on Friday. The woman alleged that the man used to rape her in an inebriated state in front of his friends. She also accused her husband of letting his friends rape her in return for money to buy alcohol.

Alcoholic Assault started shortly after marriage in 2021

The woman alleged that her husband started harassing and assaulting her soon after getting married in November 2021. He would also beat her up for not getting any dowry, she said. She accused him of lying to her about his employment and added that he was an alcoholic. A few months into the marriage, he started bringing his friends home for a drink.

Money Husband forced her to have physical relations with friends

Eventually, after consuming alcohol, the victim's husband started raping her in front of his friends and they also used to film the act. He also allegedly forced her to have physical relationships with his friends in return for money with which he would buy alcohol. When she refused and resisted, he would assault and rape her again. She alleged that this continued for months.

Police Unable bear it anymore, woman filed complaint

On Wednesday, her husband and one of his friends allegedly raped her and when she resisted, she was thrashed. They also made a video clip of the act and threatened to make it viral, the police said. Unable to bear it anymore, she approached the police who have registered a case against the husband and his friend, who are reportedly on the run now.

Case Charged under IPC, IT Act

The police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing), 376 (rape), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). They were also booked under IT Act's Section 67.