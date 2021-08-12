Dalit girl rape: SDM seeks protection of victim's parents, witnesses

While two people claim to have witnessed the crime, the police has maintained that no one witnessed the incident

The Delhi Police said the district authorities have sought protection for the parents of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area last week. In a letter written to the police force, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) also asked for the protection of two others who claimed to be witnesses to the crime, a police officer said.

Details

The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1

The police, however, has maintained that no one has witnessed the incident. The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest. The officer said the girl's parents and the two "witnesses" claimed a threat to their lives and sought protection.

Special cell

Beat staff has been stationed outside the victim's house: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We received a letter from the SDM seeking protection for the victim's family, two others. We've written to the Special Cell in this regard, which does the threat assessment following which protection is given from the local level." "All the beat staff have already been briefed. They've been stationed outside the victim's house," he said.

Incident

Heavy police deployment has already been made at the spot

A heavy police deployment has already been made at the spot since the day of the incident. The Dalit girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium. On August 1, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium. Around 6 pm, the crematorium's priest and two-three others called the girl's mother to the spot.

Other details

Earlier, the priest dissuaded her mother from making PCR call

Showing the girl's body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue. The priest dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police would make a case and steal the girl's organs during post-mortem examination, so it was better to cremate her.

Information

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch

The girl was cremated, but subsequently, her parents alleged that it was done without their consent. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested in the case. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.