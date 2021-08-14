Jaipur: Police cracks rape-murder case of a four-year-old girl

The victim had gone missing from her house on Wednesday evening and her body was found on Thursday

The Jaipur rural police on Friday claimed to have solved the rape and murder case of a four-year-old girl within 20 hours of recovering her body by assigning the task to over 700 policemen, according to an official. The victim had gone missing from her house on Wednesday evening and her body was found on Thursday in an isolated area near a water pond.

Dharna

Family members, villagers refused to take body, started a dharna

The isolated area was around three kilometers away from her house. Family members and villagers refused to take the body and started a dharna at a health center under the Narena Police Station area in Jaipur rural on Thursday. Looking at the seriousness, Jaipur Rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma engaged all three additional SPs, five DSPs, and 26 SHOs under him to solve it.

Arrest

A blind case with no clue or evidence: SP

Along with them, 700 policemen were engaged in the case. Teams were formed and around 20 suspects were picked. It was a blind case with no clue or evidence and therefore it was a major challenge for us, the SP told reporters at the Narena Police Station. The accused, Suresh Balai, was arrested within 20 hours of recovering the body, he said.

Details

It was a challenge to identify the accused: SP

Sharma said the accused is a resident of a village under the Narena Police Station and has been married for five years. He said it was a challenging task to identify the accused because there was no clue. The accused does not carry a mobile phone. On Wednesday evening, he was on his way home when he saw the victim outside her house.

Other details

Hundreds of villagers gathered demanding immediate arrest of the accused

He picked her and took her near the pond where he raped and murdered her, the SP said. When police were making efforts, hundreds of villagers gathered outside the health center, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The SP said that a 15-km area around the site of the incident was searched during the investigation.