#Trending: Twitter discusses the best shows of 2023; what's yours

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

Which are your favorite shows from 2023?

Nothing beats the thrill of clicking on "next episode" while watching a binge-worthy series, and thanks to OTT platforms, there is no dearth of options. Every day, we are treated to shows across genres, and naturally, conversations about series also seep into our daily lives. Recently, IMDb asked Twitter users about the best show they watched this year. This is what people said.

'Succession' and 'The Bear' are the most popular answers

Some of the most common answers that have been dominating this discussion are The Bear (available on Disney+ Hotstar in India) and Outlander Season 7 on Netflix. While the former is based on the life and work of a chef, the latter is a fantasy period drama. Comedy-drama Beef on Netflix, and Succession Season 4 on JioCinema are also other popular choices.

'Ted Lasso,' 'Barry,' 'Poker Face' have also been mentioned

Let's take a look at some other answers that have surfaced here. Biographical drama miniseries A Small Light, mystery show Poker Face, psychological thriller show Dead Ringers, post-apocalyptic show The Last of Us, comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, sitcom Ted Lasso, mystery-drama series Manifest, and musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies are also some other shows that have kept viewers hooked.

Upcoming international shows: 'Good Omens S02,' 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Some popular international shows that will be hitting streaming platforms soon are Back to 15 Season 2 (July 5 on Netflix), The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 (July 6 on Netflix), The Horror of Dolores Roach (July 7 on Amazon Prime Video), Good Omens Season 2 (July 28 on Amazon Prime Video), and The Wheel of Time Season 2 (September 1 on Amazon Prime Video).

Upcoming Indian shows: 'Scam 2003,' 'The Trial'

Speaking of upcoming Indian web series, we have Sweet Kaaram Coffee (July 6; Amazon Prime Video), Adhura (July 7; Amazon Prime Video), College Romance Season 4 (July 14; SonyLIV), Maya Bazaar For Sale (July 14; ZEE5), The Trial (July 14; Disney+ Hotstar), Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (September 2; SonyLIV), Guns & Gulaabs and Soup (undecided release dates but expected this year on Netflix).

