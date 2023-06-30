Entertainment

Anoushka Shankar releases 'Stolen Moments'; album release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 05:01 pm 1 min read

Anoushka Shankar's 'Stolen Moments' releases on October 6, 2023 (Photo credit: Aikantik Bag)

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar released her new composition Stolen Moments on Friday. This marked the first piece from the upcoming mini-album of the same name. The album is slated to release on October 6 on all streaming platforms. In the album, Shankar collaborated with the Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab. Fans are elated to witness the duo collaborating after Udhero Na.

Exploring untapped emotions with the new track

Shankar has been a genre-defying artist known for making several captivating crossovers. She shared a snippet on Instagram titled Chapter 1: Forever, For Now, which encapsulates the making of the newly released track. Sharing details about the track, Shankar wrote, "Stolen Moments! It's about finding peace in the smallest moments, even in times of pain." Shankar's last release includes the Grammy-nominated album Between Us...

Curated works of Shankar

Hailing from Maihar gharana, she has been experimenting with several kinds of music. Apart from being a stellar musician, Shankar is a vocal activist for human rights and women's issues. Here's a curated list of albums of the nine-time Grammy-nominated artist. Land of Gold (2016) Traces of You (2013) Breathing Under Water (2007) Between Us... (2022) Love Letters (2020) Home (2015) Traveller (2011)

