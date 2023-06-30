Entertainment

On 23rd work anniversary, Kareena shares BTS still from 'TBM'

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 04:42 pm 2 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 23 years in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan has clocked in 23 years in the Hindi film industry! Her debut film, JP Dutta's Refugee, was released on this day in 2000. Kapoor Khan's filmography is inimitable—filled with both chic roles (Poo in K3G, Geet in JWM), and layered, nuanced portrayals (Omkara and Chameli). She celebrated her work anniversary by sharing an image from the shoot of The Buckingham Murders.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Khan has carried forward the legacy of her film family through the choice of her projects, and in her over two-decade-long career, has worked in films belonging to different genres. Thrillers, comedies, multistarrers, rom-coms, female-centric cinema, and social dramas- she has done it all. Contrary to the Indian perception of female actors taking a backseat post-marriage, Bebo has been on a signing spree!

Did you check out Kapoor Khan's post yet?

Kapoor Khan posted a heavily blurred photo of clapboard and herself and wrote, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today...And Hell ya another 23 to go....TBM shoot." Several co-stars, friends, and colleagues congratulated her. Vijay Varma wrote, "Many congratulations Bebo ji. You're the best," while her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor left a red heart in the comments.

This is what 'TBM's plot is all about

TBM﻿ has been directed by Hansal Mehta. The description on IMDb states, "[The film] follows Jass, a detective-mother who after losing her own child must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect." It has been written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor.

Upcoming films: Where else will we see Bebo?

Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in August 2022, where she played the character of Roop. Up next, she has Sujoy Ghosh's untitled Netflix thriller in the pipeline; it co-stars Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She'll also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

