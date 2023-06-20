Entertainment

'The Crew': Cast, probable plot, makers, special appearances

'The Crew': Cast, probable plot, makers, special appearances

Written by Isha Sharma June 20, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Here's what to expect from the upcoming multistarrer film 'The Crew'

Kriti Sanon-Tabu-Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film The Crew has been in the news ever since it was first announced. It will mark the debut collaboration of the three actors and is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for Lootcase. While all eyes will be on these three, recently, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma also shot for a special portion. What else to expect from the drama?

The 'Zwigato' actor will be seen in a special cameo

"Kapil Sharma started shooting for his part yesterday and will wrap up his portion today. After which he is leaving for the US with his The Kapil Sharma Show cast for a few live shows, which are scheduled in July. He [has] a cameo, but it's a very special and endearing appearance, which is bound to charm the audience," a source informed Pinkvilla.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor called it a 'dream ensemble'

The Crew is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Speaking about the leads, Ektaa earlier commented, "Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in [respective eras]. Each one has ruled in their decades and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn't [be] more excited."

The story will revolve around the airline industry

The plot will be reportedly centered around "three hard-working working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and [they] end up caught in a web of lies," per IMDb. It is set against the backdrop of the airline industry, which explains the title of the comic entertainer. In addition to the aforementioned actors, Diljit Dosanjh, too, will appear in the drama.

It will mark the reunion of 'Veere Di Wedding' team

The film had begun rolling in March 2023. It has been penned by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, both of whom earlier worked on Veere Di Wedding. Rhea-Ektaa-Kapoor Khan, too, are reuniting after the aforementioned buddy drama film. The film is looking at a release this year, though it's not yet confirmed whether it will take the theatrical or the OTT route.

Share this timeline