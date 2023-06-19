Entertainment

'Adipurush' writer Manoj Muntashir receives police protection amid life threats

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 19, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

Writer Manoj Muntashir sought police protection citing threats to his life

Since its release last week, Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush has faced severe backlash from audiences for its shoddy VFX and lackluster storyline. The dialogues, in particular, penned by Manoj Muntashir have come under fire for distorting the revered epic, Ramayana. Amid this criticism, Muntashir has reportedly sought police protection in Mumbai, expressing concerns about potential threats to his life.

Why does this story matter?

Following the major backlash from audiences regarding the "cringe-worthy" dialogues of Lord Hanuman (played by Devdatta Nage), the makers, on Sunday, announced that they would be "rewriting a bunch of Adipurush's dialogues." Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also broke his silence and stated that he will oversee the changes in dialogues that writer Muntashir and director Raut have agreed to make.

People staged a protest in Varanasi, tore posters of 'Adipurush'

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police have provided security to Muntashir and are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, a group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore down posters of Adipurush. The Hindu Mahasabha, on Monday, lodged a complaint against the film's makers with the Lucknow Police, and Samajwadi Party expressed concern over the film's "superficial dialogues," stating that it has upset the faithful.

'We've made it simple': Muntashir defended 'Adipurush' dialogues

In an interview with Republic World, Muntashir stated that the dialogues are "not an error." "We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language," the writer explained. He further added, "When grandmothers narrated Ramayana they used this language. I'm not the first one to write this."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Adipurush'

Adapted from the epic Ramayana, Adipurush features Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. It is said to be mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 500cr. Poor reviews notwithstanding, Adipurush opened with a collection of Rs. 95cr at the Indian box office. Further, Adipurush earned an impressive Rs. 350cr at the global box office over the weekend.

