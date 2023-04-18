Entertainment

Official! Saif Ali Khan joins Jr. NTR on 'NTR30' sets

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 11:28 am 1 min read

Saif Ali Khan is now a confirmed part of 'NTR30'

Yes, it's official! After a lot of media speculations, Saif Ali Khan is set for NTR30. Earlier reports suggested that the Omkara actor might have been roped in as the antagonist, but now there is an official confirmation. Jr. NTR fans will be thrilled to know about this development, especially after his worldwide success with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

Khan and Jr. NTR were clicked together with director

Yuvasudha Arts took to Twitter to share photos of Jr. NTR and Khan on Tuesday. The tweet read, "Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award-winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama." The pan-India film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Koratala Siva. It marks Jr. NTR and Siva's second collaboration after Janatha Garage.

