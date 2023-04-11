Lifestyle

National Pet Day 2023: Proud celebrity pet parents in Bollywood

National Pet Day 2023: Proud celebrity pet parents in Bollywood

Written by Sneha Das Apr 11, 2023, 03:33 pm 3 min read

These celebrities in Bollywood are ardent pet lovers

Observed on April 11, National Pet Day is celebrated across the world to honor the special bond between pets and humans. Started by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaigner in 2006, the day makes people aware of the importance of animal welfare and how pets bring joy into our lives. These proud pet parents from Bollywood might inspire you to adopt a pet today.

Alia Bhatt's pet cat Edward

If you are a fan of Alia Bhatt, you would know how much the star is obsessed with her cats. She owns a beautiful white Persian cat named Edward whom she called the "cat of honor" at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Her Instagram feed is loaded with pictures of herself with Edward. In 2020, she welcomed a new black-colored cat named Juniper.

Nothing to see here, just Alia's cat ignoring her

Instagram post A post shared by aliaabhatt on April 11, 2023 at 3:30 pm IST

Kartik Aaryan's adorable poodle

Kartik Aaryan recently joined the pet parent club as he welcomed an adorable white female poodle into his family in 2022 and named it Katori Aaryan. The Freddy actor has also created an Instagram account for his dog which garnered over 9,000 followers in 24 hours on the first day. The actor often shares cute videos and pictures of Katori on Instagram.

Can you feel your heart melting already?

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on April 11, 2023 at 3:22 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' three dogs

An ardent dog lover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud pawrent of three dogs - Diana, Gino, and Panda. Diana, is a chihuahua, Panda is a husky and Australian shepherd mix and Gino is a German shepherd. Among the three, Diana was adopted by Chopra Jonas after she met her at a shoot. Chopra Jonas has also created three separate Instagram accounts for them.

Arjun Kapoor's British bulldog

Arjun Kapoor is extremely vocal about his love for his adorable British bulldog Maximus. He calls him the "King of the house," and often shares pictures and videos of the dog frolicking around the house with high energy. The actor has been seen spending time with the dog during the COVID-19 lockdown and revealed that his pet kept him happy and cheerful throughout.

Varun Dhawan's beagle

Varun Dhawan recently became a pet parent after he welcomed a cute brown and black beagle puppy in 2021. He has named the dog Joey after one of the popular characters from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Dhawan is often seen bonding and playing with Joey on his Instagram videos. The Bhediya actor has also shared a video teaching the dog to follow orders and shake hands.

Check out Dhawan enjoying a cuddle session with Joey

Instagram post A post shared by varundvn on April 11, 2023 at 3:28 pm IST