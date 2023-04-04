Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji shares timeline for 'Brahmastra' Part Two and Three

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 11:29 am 1 min read

Ayan Mukerji revealed 'Brahmastra' trilogy details

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, the Brahmastra trilogy has been a milestone in Indian cinema. Viewers were in awe of the first installment of the trilogy, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Now, as we all brace for Part Two - Dev, Mukerji has dropped the timelines for the two films. Fasten your seatbelts, we are delving into more details of Astraverse!

Release dates of the upcoming films

Mukerji took to Instagram and posted that he and his team will work on both films together and they aim to release them soon. He thanked everyone for their views on the first part and released the timeline. Part Two is scheduled for December 2026, whereas Part Three is scheduled for December 2027. Fans are eagerly waiting for the films.

More details about Astraverse

The film revolves around Hindu mythologies and uses basic nature elements as its characters. The first installment was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, among others. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni had impactful cameos in the film. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will play Amrita aka Jalastra in Part Two - Dev.

