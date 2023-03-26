Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding role of intimacy coordinators on film sets

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 26, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

What do intimacy coordinators do on the sets and how do movies like 'Gehraiyaan' use them?

While actors make everything look easy, acting is a grueling job, one that demands you let go of all inhibitions and become a different person once the camera starts rolling. This becomes all the more difficult when an intimate scene has to be shot, and naturally, not all actors can navigate their way through it. This is where intimacy coordinators come into the picture.

What exactly do they do on sets?

Intimacy coordination is a relatively new concept in the Indian film industry, but better late than never. These trained professionals ensure that no awkwardness seeps in during the shooting of intimate scenes, and the work goes on sans any roadblocks while also making sure the actors are comfortable while being near each other. Having a professional on set, naturally, also speeds up the process.

'Gehraiyaan' popularly hired intimacy director

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan is one of the first Bollywood movies to credit an intimacy director. If you've seen the Shakun Batra directorial, you will understand why it needed one. India-based Ukrainian director Dar Gai, who was the coordinator, said, "It's a very interesting process of finding the creative language of intimate scenes," adding intimacy also applies to feelings that "can't be easily expressed."

'There is a need in India for more coordinators': Experts

As per Hindustan Times, intimacy coach Neha Vyas said, "I coach actors before an intimate scene to help shed their inhibitions and to choreograph their movements more aesthetically. It's about informing the performers' bodies how to interact with each other." "We need intimacy coordinators in India because I feel it's a good way to establish consent culture in the entertainment industry," she said.

'It's important to define the rules and boundaries'

Meanwhile, Batra (also the director of Kapoor & Sons) also shared his opinion on the need for a professional earlier. He said, "The presence of an intimacy director just makes the whole shoot atmosphere more comfortable and protective for the performer. As filmmakers and storytellers, as we step into this new territory, it's important that we define the rules and boundaries for all."