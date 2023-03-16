Entertainment

Happy birthday, Rajpal Yadav: 5 lesser-known facts about 'Chota Don'

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is known for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a part of several superhit films and was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada in a small role. The 52-year-old actor, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday (March 16), has completed nearly 25 years in Bollywood. Here are five lesser-known facts about the actor.

He started as an antagonist, a successful one at that

Today, Yadav is included in the list of actors with the best comic timing. However, it may surprise many that the actor, who played Chota Don in Salman Khan and Govinda starrer Partner, started his acting career as a villain. He played the antagonist in the 2000 film Jungle and went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

He once won a lottery

Recalling his childhood days, Yadav once revealed that he brought a lottery ticket using the Rs. 1 his elder brother gave him. He got an earful when he told his brother where he utilized the money. However, the next day, he won Rs. 65 and returned Rs. 50 to his brother. He brought more tickets worth Rs. 10 and saved Rs. 5 for himself.

He has acted in Hollywood as well

Yes, you heard that right! Yadav has been a part of a Hollywood project which starred Marteen Sheen in the lead role. Released in the year 2014, Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain marked Yadav's Hollywood debut. The film was directed by Ravi Kumar and is based on the man-made disaster, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took the lives of lakhs of people in 1984.

Yadav's early days in UP

Born in 1971, Yadav was brought up in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He faced several issues while growing up due to his family's financial situation. Despite the odds, his father wanted him to become a renowned personality and thus enrolled him in a city school. Yadav used to commute in a truck with his elder brother on the way to their school.

He had a love marriage

According to reports, Yadav had a love marriage with his wife, Radha Yadav. Once, when the actor was in Canada for a film shoot, he met Radha and fell instantly in love with her. She is nine years younger than him and an inch taller, reportedly. They didn't let any differences come their way and got hitched in 2003.