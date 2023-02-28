Entertainment

'Shazam! 2,' 'Bholaa': Every major film coming in March 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 28, 2023, 10:26 am 2 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' 'Zwigato': Upcoming films in March 2023

With a stirring set of titles, the year 2023 opened with a bang! Be it Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, Vijay's Varisu, or Paul Rudd's Ant-Man 3, the huge box office success of these movies, has got everyone excited. The month of March also boasts a wealth of incredible titles, including superhero movies, explosive action drama flicks, and even a few throwbacks of popular franchises.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' 'Bholaa'

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is back with yet another quirky love story with never-seen-before pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will be released on March 8 and promises to offer beautiful, larger-than-life landscapes, and Ranjan's signature battle of wits. Meanwhile, actor-director Ajay Devgn's action-crime thriller Bholaa, which is the official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi (2019), will hit theaters on March 30.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! will finally arrive on March 17. Helmed by David F Sandberg, it will be the 12th installment in DCEU. Meanwhile, mark your calendars to see some action as John Wick﻿ (Keanu Reeves) is all set to take on his most lethal adversaries in the fourth installment of the series which will hit theaters on March 24.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,' 'Zwigato'

Undoubtedly, Rani Mukerji is an actor extraordinaire. After her last appearance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, she is all set to blaze back with a real-life story in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, to be released on March 17. On the same day, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's Zwigato will hit theaters, which will give a glimpse into the trial and tribulations of a food-delivery rider.

'Kabzaa,' 'Dasara'

Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period film, featuring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, will give a glimpse into the life of a gangster in India's pre-independence era. The film will be released on March 17. Whereas, Dasara, a Tollywood action flick will hit theaters on March 30. The film, written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, features Nani﻿ and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.