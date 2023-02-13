Entertainment

Valentine's Week: 5 unconventional date plans inspired by Bollywood films

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023

Some unconventional date plans inspired by Bollywood films

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and as everyone is planning innovative, cute surprises for their partners, we thought of helping you to plan the best date on D-Day. We are all quintessential Bollywood romantics. We grew up in the peak Shah Rukh Khan era of romance, and even though some date ideas are beyond imagination, here's our list of five unconventional date plans.

'Dilwale'

Shah Rukh Khan's date plan from Dilwale is on this list. In this Rohit Shetty's action-romantic drama, Khan asks Kajol for a five-minute date. But let's not rush like him and instead plan a cozy dinner date. And, maybe at the end, propose to your partner like Varun Dhawan did to Kriti Sanon (with storytelling placards). Cheesy much? Who doesn't like cheese these days?!

'Kapoor & Sons'

The Shakun Batra directorial introduced us to planning a lovely date at a graveyard. Even though it sounds odd, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's chemistry made us adore the couple being goofy in the graveyard. This Valentine's Day, plan a date with your partner at an exotic heritage site instead. What is better than soaking in love amid history and the fragrance of nostalgia?

'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Zoya Akhtar makes us fall with locations in her films. Be it scintillating Spain or magnificent Mumbai, locations play a role in her romantic sub-plots. This 2015 film shows Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma exploring Istanbul on a cycle. This V-Day, plan a cycle tour around your city and explore the unseen allies, eat at the local eateries, and find an unexplored sunset spot.

'Luck By Chance'

Home dates are always heartfelt, and after a hectic day at work, we might crave some relaxing time with our partner. Just like Konkona Sen Sharma and Farhan Akhtar had a cozy date on their terrace corner in this film, you can plan something similar with your partner. Along with the cool spring breeze, some soft music or Netflix sounds perfect for Valentine's Day.

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

The Karan Johar directorial featured a fun double date, but it might divide the house too. If you and your best friend want to celebrate the day with your significant others, if they all along well, this is the best plan. Some good music to dance to, tasty food to hog on, and a night to remember—sounds like a cool plan.