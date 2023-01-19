Entertainment

'Pathaan' pre-sales: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer rakes in Rs. 1 crore

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 19, 2023, 11:06 am 2 min read

Ahead of its release, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is already creating a ruckus at the box office. The advance booking for Khan's next has opened in the overseas markets while the pre-sales for theaters in India will begin on Friday. Amidst this, the film has reportedly minted Rs. 1 crore through pre-sales and the number is only expected to go up higher.

Why does this story matter?

Khan is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. His last release, Zero, was released in the theaters in 2018. Pathaan is also Khan's first release post-COVID-19 pandemic. The film is the first big release of 2023.

After Pathaan, Khan will be next seen in films such as Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

'Pathaan' beat 'KGF's Rocky 'Bhai' in Germany

According to an AajTak report, Khan's Pathaan has beaten Yash's KGF: Chapter 2's collections in Germany, already. Even before its release, Pathaan collected 150K Euros in Germany, that too only through advance booking. With this, it beat the lifetime collection of Yash's film which stood at 144K Euros. At the same time, Ponniyin Selvan's lifetime collection stands at 155 Euros, reportedly.

Advance booking was started early in limited theaters

Although the advance booking in theaters across India will begin on Friday, pre-sales were started in a select few theaters on Wednesday, reportedly. Per a Times Now report, Pathaan reportedly earned Rs. 1 crore through advance booking in these select theaters. Going by the figures, it seems unlikely that the boycott trend will have any impact on the film.

'Pathaan' sold 18,000 tickets in 120 minutes: Reports

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a theater in Hyderabad sold about 18,000 tickets of Pathaan in mere 120 minutes. The portal also reported that another theater in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy, sold out the 9:00am show just minutes after its advance booking window was opened. It was for the first time in the theater's history that it has organized an early morning show.

All about 'Pathaan'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films while the music has been given by Vishal and Sheykhar. Pathaan will also have a cameo by Salman Khan and later, SRK will be seen in a special appearance in Salman's Tiger 3.