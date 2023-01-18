Entertainment

'Pathaan' creates history! Gets 9:00am show at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

'Pathaan' creates history! Gets 9:00am show at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 18, 2023, 05:02 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' will be screening at Gaiety Galaxy at 9:00am

The world cannot wait anymore to witness the enthralling performance of Bollywood's heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is just a few days away from hitting the theaters. Ahead of its release on January 25, Pathaan has scripted a historic moment first! It has become the first film ever to be screened at 9:00am at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy on its release day.

Why does this story matter?

So, you must be thinking, what's the big deal in screening a movie at 9:00am in a multiplex?

Isn't it normal? Well, certainly not!

The iconic Gaiety Galaxy, since its inception, has always held its first screening of the day at 12:00pm and never before it.

SRK Universe, one of Khan's biggest fan clubs, is responsible for achieving this historic feat!

Iconic Gaiety Galaxy completed 50 years in 2022

Last year marked the completion of 50 years of the Gaiety Galaxy that began its operation in 1972. Notably, Ramesh Sippy's comedy-drama Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) was the inaugural film. Since its inception, the multiplex became the go-to place for cinema lovers and even celebrities would visit on multiple occasions. The big screens, balcony seats, and stalls resemble the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Advance booking figures of 'Pathaan'

Pathaan mania is running wild! Recently, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced the advance booking commencement of Pathaan on January 20, five days ahead of its theatrical premiere. It is worth mentioning that the movie's advance booking had already begun in the UAE, Germany, and Australia. This shows that fans not only in India but overseas also, are waiting for Khan's comeback with bated breath.

Know more about 'Pathaan'

Pathaan set to hit theaters on January 25 is helmed by Siddharth Anand, and stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady along with John Abraham as the antagonist. The movie is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and is packed with spectacular visuals and action sequences. Anand is best known for movies like Bang Bang and War.