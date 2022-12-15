Entertainment

SRK confirms 'Pathaan' promotion at FIFA 2022 World Cup final

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 15, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

SRK to promote 'Pathaan' with Wayne Rooney

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce his next stop for promoting his upcoming action flick Pathaan. The actor will be watching the FIFA World Cup final from the Jio Studios in Mumbai. The much-awaited final will be between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Hugo Lloris's France. Fans were earlier speculating about the actor's presence at the World Cup final.

Why does this story matter?

Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films. Viewers would hence love to see his aura back on big screens.

The actor is leaving no page unturned to promote the comeback film and this time he is promoting it on the world's greatest stage—the FIFA World Cup final.

SRK's Twitter post

Promoting at this level would fetch the film much-needed traction. The film already has a good pulse since it marks the return of the Don actor. While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Field par Messi aur Mbappe... studio mein @WayneRooney aur main... #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18."

Wayne Rooney also appeared in the teaser

The Dilwale actor took to social media and teased his presence at the final. In the video, he clarified he'll be in India at the Jio Studios and said, "Kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai" (dialogue from Pathaan). He also said that he will be interacting with former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney who also appeared and said the same dialogue.

Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!



18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Everything about 'Pathaan'

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The cast includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The music is done by Vishal-Sheykhar and currently the song Besharam Rang is trending on YouTube. The film is part of YRF's spy universe which includes Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's actioner War.