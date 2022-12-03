Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Key details about round of 16

With the group stage done and dusted, we have reached the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The round of 16 kickstarts on December 3 (Saturday). Group A winners Netherlands will be facing Group B runners-up USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-powered Portugal will play the final match of the R16 fixture against Switzerland. We look at the key details.

Netherlands and Senegal advance from Group A

Netherlands starred as the heavy favorite from Group A. The Oranje (W2 D1) delivered to their reputation, scoring five goals and conceding just once (1-1 vs Ecuador). Senegal (W2 L1) finished second despite the absence of Sadio Mane due to an injury. Post a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands, Senegal bounced back with wins over Qatar (3-1) and Ecuador (2-1). Ecuador and Qatar exited.

England and USA emerge from Group B

England (W2 D1) topped Group B, with seven points and the best goal difference (+7). Gareth Southgate's men scored nine goals while conceding merely two. The tally includes a 6-2 win over Iran. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been their top scorer so far (3). The USA (W1 D2) finished second, above Iran and Wales. They scored two goals and conceded just once.

Argentina and Poland finish top two in Group C

Argentina scripted a sensational comeback post the 1-2 drubbing to Saudi Arabia. The Albicelestes bested Mexico and Poland by a 2-0 scoreline to finish atop the heap. Argentina netted five goals and conceded twice. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski-led Poland (W1 D1 L1) were lucky enough to finish second. Poland got through, thanks to a better goal difference (0) than third-placed Mexico (-1). Saudi Arabia finished last.

France and Australia sneak out of Group D

Reigning champions France torched Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1), only to suffer an upset versus Tunisia (0-1). Kylian Mbappe has been their best player so far (3 goals). While France bagged the first spot, Australia (W2 L1) stormed into the R16 for only the second time in the World Cup (also in 2006). Tunisia and Denmark concluded third and fourth, respectively.

Japan and Spain enter the last 16 from Group E

Japan (W2 D1) were the dark horse from Group E, finishing above 2010 winners Spain, four-time champions Germany, and Costa Rica. Japan overpowered Germany (2-0) before a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica. Japan followed with a 2-1 hammering of Spain. Spain (W1 D1 L1) dealt a 7-0 beating to Costa Rica. Spain (+6) got through due to a better goal difference than Germany (+1).

Morocco and Croatia clinch R16 berths from Group F

Morocco played out a goalless draw against Croatia before stunning Belgium (2-0) and Canada (2-1). The Atlas Lions wound on top of Group F, scoring three goals and conceding one. Meanwhile, 2018 runners-up Croatia seized the second spot with a win and two draws. Belgium (W1 D1 L1) had a poor run, while Canada were winless throughout.

Brazil and Switzerland storm into the last 16

Five-time winners Brazil (W2 L1) rallied their way atop Group G. Their only defeat was against Cameroon (0-1). Brazil fetched three goals and conceded once. Switzerland (W2 L1) finished second with a goal difference of +1. Notably, Switzerland came from behind to trump Serbia 3-2 to enter R16. Cameroon and Serbia ended their run with third and fourth-place finishes, respectively.

Portugal and South Korea snatch an R16 entry

Portugal's only group-stage loss was against South Korea (1-2). Before that, Portugal downed Ghana (3-2) and two-time winners Uruguay (2-0). With two goals and two assists, United's Bruno Fernandes is their top performer so far. South Korea (W1 D1 L1) finished second, with Uruguay and Ghana following suit. Interestingly, Uruguay were ousted despite beating Ghana (2-0) in their final group-stage game.

Here’s the R16 schedule

December 3: Netherlands vs USA (8:30 PM IST). December 4: Argentina vs Australia (12:30 AM IST); France vs Poland (8:30 PM IST). December 5: England vs Senegal (12:30 AM IST); Japan vs Croatia (8:30 PM IST). December 6: Brazil vs South Korea (12:30 AM IST); Morocco vs Spain (8:30 PM IST). December 7: Portugal vs Switzerland (12:30 AM IST).