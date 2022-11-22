Sports

FIFA World Cup, Mexico hold Poland to 0-0 draw: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022

Poland met Mexico for the first time in World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Mexico held Poland to a frustrating 0-0 draw in Group C opener at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both sides had little to offer in the first half barring a late effort from Jorge Sanchez which Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned over the bar. In the second half, Robert Lewandowski missed a potential game-winner from the spot to drop valuable points in the fixture.

Ochoa Veteran goalkeeper Ochoa inks this record

Guillermo Ochoa's denied Poland an opener in the 58th minute. As per Opta, Ochoa has become the first Mexican goalkeeper to save a penalty in a World Cup match in recorded history (since 1966). As per William Hill, he made at least five more saves than any other goalkeeper during the 2018 World Cup group stage, including nine against Germany in Mexico's 1-0 win.

Gilk Gilk races to 100 appearances for Poland

Seasoned centre-back Kamil Gilk became only the fifth player to reach 100 caps for Poland after Lewandowski, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Michael Zewlakow, and Grzegorz Lato. Also, Gilk (34y 292d) has been the oldest player to play for Poland in the World Cup, overtaking Jacek Zielinski versus USA in 2022 (34y 247d).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Mexico and Poland's only previous FIFA WC meeting was in the group phase of the 1978 edition. Poland won by a 3-1 scoreline. Overall, both sides own three wins each across nine match-ups to date (D3).