Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group C

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 16, 2022, 09:12 pm 3 min read

Argentina are the group favorites (Photo credit: Twitter/@Argentina)

Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 event in Qatar promises plenty of fireworks. World Cup favorites Argentina lead the show with Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico filling the group. One nation between Poland and Mexico could join Argentina in round of 16. Argentina start the proceedings of Group C on November 22 versus Saudi Arabia. Here we decode the best matches.

#1 Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina will look to extend their solid run versus Mexico. Notably, Argentina are unbeaten in 10 matches against Mexico in a run which started in March 2005 (W8 D2). Argentina have also won each of their last three matches versus Mexico, having an 8-0 overall goals tally. In their previous meeting at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, Argentina overcame Mexico 3-1.

Argentina Argentina are on a 35-game unbeaten run

Argentina are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Notably, they are on the verge of breaking the record held by Italy, who had claimed a 37-game unbeaten run between October 2018 and October 2021. Skipper Lionel Messi remains the best bet for Argentina. He has been in supreme form in Ligue 1 2022-23, scoring 7 times and making 10 assists.

#2 Mexico vs Poland

Mexico open their World Cup campaign versus Poland on November 22. It will be a crucial game for both sides. In all probability the winner of this contest could end up progressing to the knockout rounds alongside Argentina. Poland haven't won any of their last five games versus Mexico. In their last meeting in November 2017, Mexico enjoyed a 1-0 win over Poland.

Duo Poland vs Mexico: Lewandowski and Lozano could be key players

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 76 international goals. He is two goals shy of surpassing the legendary Pele (77). Lewy can become only the eighth player with 80-plus international goals. 27-year-old winger Hirving Lozano will be a key figure for Mexico. In 59 matches for Mexico, he has scored 16 goals. He has scored four goals in 19 appearances for Napoli this season.

Probable XI Probable XI of Argentina and Mexico

Argentina Probable XI (4-3-3): Lautaro Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez; Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi. Mexico Probable XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin.

Information Probable XI of Poland

Probable XI of Poland (3-4-2-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior; Matty Cash, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Krystian Bielik, Zalewski; Szymanski, Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski.

Group C Group C: Here's the schedule of matches

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: November 22 (3:30 PM IST). Mexico vs Poland: November 22 (9:30 PM IST). Poland vs Saudi Arabia: November 26 (6:30 PM IST). Argentina vs Mexico: November 27 (12:30 AM IST). Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: December 1 (12:30 AM IST). Poland vs Argentina: December 1 (12:30 AM IST).

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).