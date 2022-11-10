Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin fan village

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 10, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Qatar has unveiled a 6,000 cabin fan village (Photo credit: Twitter/@IntChampionsCup)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to start from November 20 and ahead of the global tournament, Qatar has unveiled a 6,000 cabin fan village in an isolated lot near the airports. According to AP, the site has a metro station, a bus stop, a planned temporary restaurant, and convenience store. Here are further details on the same.

Details Key details about the village

The area can hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said. There is artificial green grass covering the walkways outside. Common areas are filled with large bean-bag style chairs with flags present of participating nations. A large screen is also present at the site for fans to watch matches.

Information Brightly colored cabins on offer

There are brightly colored cabins, designed to hold one or two people with twin beds. The rooms have a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet, and a shower inside.

Pricing What about pricing?

Each room mentioned above will go for around $200 a night as the tournament progresses. As per Omar al-Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament, some 60% of the cabins are already booked. Other rooms will be offered at $80 a night farther out than this site near Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport.

Offerings Camping and cabin sites along with cruise ships on offer

The report adds that Doha has created camping and cabin sites, hiring cruise ships which will encourage fans to stay in neighboring countries and fly in for games. Qatar has estimated it will have 130,000 rooms per day for the tournament. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has planned for an influx of World Cup fans.

Information Qatar to face Ecuador in opening match

The FIFA World Cup 2022 sees hosts Qatar face Ecuador on November 20 (Sunday) at 9:30 PM IST. Qatar are in Group A which also consists of the Netherlands and African giants Senegal.