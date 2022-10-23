Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23: Teenagers Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala script these records

Bundesliga 2022-23: Teenagers Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala script these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 23, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Bellingham scored two goals for Borussia Dortmund (Source: Twitter/@BlackYellow)

Matchday 11 of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season saw teenagers Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala grab headlines. Bellingham scored two goals for Borussia Dortmund in their 5-0 win over Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Musiala impressed, scoring for Bayern Munich in their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim. Both these teenagers went on to script impressive records. On the same note, we decode the key stats.

Do you know? Bellingham scores twice in Dortmund's rout of Stuttgart

Bellingham gave his side an early lead, finishing a slick move. Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna added a goal each as Dortmund went 3-0 up at half-time. Bellingham made it 4-0 in the second half with a curler before young Youssoufa Moukoko added a fifth.

Information Seven goals for Bellingham in all competitions this season

Bellingham opened his account in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season with this brace. He has one assist as well. Overall this season, Bellingham has scored seven goals in all competitions. He has two assists too.

Feats 3rd-youngest player to score a Bundesliga brace for Dortmund

As per Opta, Bellingham (19 years and 115 days) is the third-youngest player to score a Bundesliga brace for Dortmund, after Jadon Sancho (18y 216d, in October 2018), and Daniel Simmes (18y 230d, in March 1985). For the first time ever, three teenagers have scored for the same team in a Bundesliga game (Bellingham, Reyna, and Youssoufa) for Borussia Dortmund.

Musiala Musiala shines for Bayern

Musiala tucked in the opener from Leon Goretzka's header following a corner. Musiala was unmarked at the far post. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead for Bayern before half-time. With nine goals in 16 games in all competitions this season, Musiala has already topped his record from last season (8 in 40 games). His nine goals tally is the most for a teenager this season.

Information A unique record for Bellingham and Musiala

As per Squawka, only two teenagers have been directly involved in 10+ goals in all competitions for a top-five European-league club this season - Bellingham and Musiala.

Information A look at the standings

Bayern have six wins, four draws, and a loss in 11 games in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. Bayern are placed second with 22 points and have a goal difference of +24. Meanwhile, Dortmund are placed fifth with 19 points (W6 D1 L4).