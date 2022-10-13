Sports

Robert Lewandowski becomes 3rd player with 90-plus Champions League goals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 13, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in Barcelona's 3-3 draw (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Veteran football superstar Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in Barcelona's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Lewy helped Barca make a comeback on two occasions with his side trailing in the second half. With his two goals, Lewy is now the third player in Champions League history to surpass 90-plus goals. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Lewy has been superb in the Champions League and his returns have been outstanding. After dominating the scenes for Bayern all these years, Lewy has settled quickly at his new club.

He is already the joint-highest scorer this season in the Champions League alongside Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

Becoming only the 3rd player with 90-plus goals is a special achievement.

Champions League 91 goals for Lewy in the Champions League

Lewy is the third-highest scorer in UCL history, scoring 91 goals in the competition. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (127). Apart from his five goals for Barca in the tourney, Lewy had earlier netted a record 69 times for Bayern Munich and another 17 for Borussia Dortmund. He has opened up a five-goal lead over Karim Benzema (86).

Do you know? 14 goals scored by Lewy in the ongoing 2022-23 season

In 12 matches for Barcelona in all competitions this season, Lewandowski has bagged a total of 14 goals. He has nine goals in La Liga. His 14-goal mark is the second-highest among players in Europe's top five leagues after Erling Haaland (20).

Match Barcelona hold Inter Milan 3-3

Barcelona played out an entertaining 3-3 draw versus Inter. Despite leading at half-time (1-0), Barca allowed Inter to make a comeback in the match. Ousmane Dembele handed Barca the lead before two quick goals from Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez handed Inter the cushion. Lewandowski made it 2-2 before Robin Gosen gave Inter another lead. But Lewy, headed home for the equalizer.

Barca Barca on the verge of being demoted to Europa League

Barca hold 3rd place in Group C with 4 points from four games. After winning their opener versus Viktoria Plzen, Xavi's men were beaten by Bayern Munich and Inter respectively. And now the 3-3 draw means Barca have a three point-deficit in relation to Inter (7). With Bayern through to the round of 16, Inter remain favorites to take the second place.