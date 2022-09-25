Sports

UEFA Nations League: Unwanted stats scripted by Spain against Switzerland

Spain suffered a 2-1 loss (Photo credit: Twitter/@SEFutbol)

Spain suffered a rare defeat at home, losing 1-2 against Switzerland in their League A Group 2 match in the UEFA Nations League. Spain will face Portugal in their final group game and the winner will progress to the Nations League Finals. Portugal were in top gear, hammering the Czech Republic 4-0. Here we present the key stats.

Switzerland went ahead in the 21st minute with Manuel Akanji scoring from a header. Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba equalized for Spain in the 55th minute from a Marco Asensio assist. However, the Swiss side went ahead 2-1 moments later as Eric Garcia scored an own goal after Breel Embolo attacked a second ball at a corner.

As per Opta, Spain attempted only eight shots against Switzerland and had 0.46 expected goals. It's now their lowest xG value in a match in all competitions since August 2018. Spain have now lost 29.4% of their Nations League games (G17 W8 D4 L5), their highest percentage of losses in any competition with at least 10 matches played.

As per Opta, Spain have conceded two goals from corner situations in the same game for the first time in all competitions since at least January 2004. Luis Enrique's men failed to register a shot on target in a first half of a UEFA Nations League game for the first time (17 matches). Spain suffered their first home defeat in almost four years.

Diogo Dalot scored twice as Portugal beat Czech Republic 4-0 away from home. Portugal were in control at half-time as Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored. Czech forward Patrik Schick missed a penalty after Cristiano Ronaldo was penalized for handball. Seven minutes after the restart, Dalot scored with a superb left-footed finish from outside the box. Diogo Jota headed in the next as Ronaldo assisted.

Portugal have raced to 10 points from five matches (W3 D1 L1). Portugal have scored 11 goals, besides conceding twice. Spain are placed second with 8 points (W2 D2 L1). Switzerland are third with six points. Meanwhile, Czech Republic are bottom.