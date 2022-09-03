Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea and Spurs claim victories: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea and Spurs claim victories: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 09:45 pm 3 min read

Spurs earned an impressive win over Fulham (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

In an action-packed Saturday, Chelsea earned a 2-1 win over West Ham in a crucial Premier League match marred by a VAR call. Maxwel Cornet had a goal ruled out by VAR right after Chelsea got a 2-1 lead. On the other hand Tottenham saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane score before Aleksander Mitrovic pulled one back in a 2-1 win. Here's more.

Details Chelsea placed 10th as Spurs go second

The result sees Chelsea earn their 3rd win this season (W2 D1 L2). Chelsea have 10 points from 6 matches and are 5th currently. West Ham are 17th with 4 points from six games. Meanwhile, an unbeaten Spurs moved to second for the time being. Spurs have raced to 14 points (W4 D2). Fulham are 10th with 8 points.

Information A look at the other results

Brentford earned an impressive 5-2 win over Leeds United. Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick. Newcastle United and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw. Nottingham Forest wasted a two-goal lead to be beaten by Bournemouth (2-3). Wolves beat Southampton 1-0.

Spurs Spurs maintain their unbeaten run going

Spurs were the better side against Fulham, clocking 23 attempts, including 10 being on target. Hojbjerg gave Spurs the lead in the 40th minute before Kane maintained his scoring run to make it 2-0. Fulham never quite got going until Mitrovic's slotted finish into the bottom corner. Richarlison had a goal chalked off for offside in the final minutes of the match.

Do you know? Kane is the outright third-highest scorer in the PL

Harry Kane maintained his scoring run this season, racing to five goals. He now has 188 Premier League goals, becoming the outright third-highest scorer in the Premier League. Kane steered clear of Andy Cole, who scored 187 goals.

Information Spurs register these records

As per Opta, Tottenham (14 points) have clocked their joint-highest total at this stage of a campaign in the competition alongside 2016-17. As per Squawka, Tottenham have won six straight home games in the Premier League for the first time since May 2017.

Chelsea Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1

West Ham stuck to their gameplan and kept Chelsea at bay before Antonio scored in the 62nd minute. Ben Chilwell came on as a sub and changed the game, scoring from a tight angle 14 minutes after Antonio's goal. He then set up Kai Havertz with a delightful cross. Cornet equalized almost instantly but the goal was overturned by a dubious call.

Information Unwanted record for Moyes

As per Squawka, David Moyes has never won a Premier League away game against any of the following clubs: Arsenal: P18 W0 D4 L14, Chelsea: P18 W0 D7 L11, Liverpool: P17 W0 D6 L11, and Manchester United: P15 W0 D4 L11.