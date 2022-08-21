Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Leeds United rout Chelsea 3-0: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Leeds United rout Chelsea 3-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 08:36 pm 3 min read

Leeds United hammered Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Leeds United pulled an upset as they trounced Chelsea on matchday 3 of the Premier League 2022-23 season at Elland Road. Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo Moreno saw the Peacocks lead 2-0 by halftime. The Blues came all guns blazing in the second half only to concede one from Jack Harrison from close range. Kalidou Koulabily was sent off late on.

LEECHE How did the match pan out?

Chelsea started well with Raheem Sterling getting past Leeds' defense to fire one but was canceled. An Edouard Mendy blunder resulted in Aaronson (32') tapping in from close quarters. Rodrigo (37') then netted a header from a free kick to put Leeds in a commanding position. Jack Harrison poked an assist from Rodrigo to seal a win in style for the Whites.

Rodrigo Rodrigo chronicles these feats

Rodrigo has raced to 18 Premier League goals across 77 appearances. He also leads the scoring charts in the 2022/23 season (4). As per Opta, the 31-year-old has become only the fourth player for Leeds to score in each of the club's first three games of a top-flight season. Arthur Hydes (1933-34), Mick Jones (1968-69), and Patrick Bamford (2020-21) registered the same before him.

Do you know? Unwanted record for Koulibaly

As per Opta, since the start of the 2017-18 season, Kalidou Koulibaly has been sent off six times in Serie A and the Premier League combined. This is the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time.

Information Leeds maintain their unbeaten run

Leeds have risen to the second place after three games in the Premier League this season. They seven points from two wins and a draw. Arsenal (9) are placed top of the standings.

Do you know? Here are some interesting records from the match

As per Squawka, it was the first time Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea went 2-0 down in a PL game by half-time. Leeds clocked their first PL win over Chelsea in eight matches since a 2-0 win at Elland Road in December 2002 (D:2, L:5, W:1).

Stats A look at other note-worthy numbers

Harrison assisted Rodrigo and as per Squawka, the former has now assisted the latter in each of Leeds' three PL games this season. He has also steered to 17 goals in 74 PL appearances, besides scoring his maiden goal of the season. As per Opta, Aaronson became the first American player to score a PL goal under an American manager (Jesse Marsch).

Tuchel Key unwanted numbers for Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel managed his 60th PL game for Chelsea. Notably, Chelsea conceded just 17 goals in the first 30 matches under Tuchel, but have shipped exactly twice as many in the last 30 (34). This was the 10th defeat Tuchel suffered in the Premier League. Under his reign, Chelsea have now conceded 51 league goals.

Poll Will Leeds United finish in the top half this season?