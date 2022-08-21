Sports

NED vs PAK: Babar Azam smashes third successive fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam slammed 91 for Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam smashed a superb 91 for his side in the third and final ODI versus the Netherlands on Sunday. After getting scores of 74 and 57 in the first two matches, Babar continued his fine run of form to end the series on a high. His 91 came off 125 balls as he missed out on a century.

Babar Babar shines for Pakistan with a sturdy 91

Babar hit seven fours and two sixes in his 91-run knock. On a day when the other batters failed to get going, Babar showed his class. He was a step above the rest. He shared a 55-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman for the second wicket. He also stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket alongside Agha Salman. Babar was dismissed by Aryan Dutt.

Information 8 fifty-plus scores in 9 ODI innings this year

In nine ODI innings this year, Babar has racked up eight fifty-plus scores. His scores read 57, 114, 105*, 103, 77, 1, 74, 57, and 91. Under his leadership, Pakistan have won three successive ODI series in 2022 (vs AUS, WI, and NED).

Stats Babar smashes his 22nd ODI fifty

Babar has raced to 4,664 runs in ODIs at 59.79. He now has 22 fifties, besides 17 centuries. Babar is the highest scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. He has amassed 1,305 runs at an average of 81.56. He has hammered six hundreds and seven half-centuries, having played 18 ODIs. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows suit with 916 runs.

Twitter Post A superb series for the Pakistani skipper

Information Babar gets to 679 ODI runs in 2022

Babar has now become the seventh batter to register 600-plus ODI runs in 2022. He now has 679 runs this year, hammering his fifth fifty. He has also risen to third in terms of most ODI runs this year.